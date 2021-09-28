Japan's ruling LDP will elect a new leader today - to become the new Prime Minister

Japanese PM Suga is stepping down. His party chooses a new leader today.

Lead contenders are:

former party policy chief Fumio Kishida

head of Japan's vaccination drive Taro Kono

Also in the running:

former Internal Affairs and Communications Minister Sanae Takaichi

the LDP's executive acting secretary-general Seiko Noda

The LDP vote is today, Wednesday 29 September 2021.

Results are expected around 2.20pm Tokyo time (0520 GMT)

The winner will hold a press conference in the evening (Japan time)

The formality of electing the new leader as PM will happen on October 4, a new cabinet will be selected that day also.

Info comes via the Nikkei, link here for much more (may be gated)





Neither of the lead contenders are likely to make changes at the Bank of Japan in the short term, and both have indicated loose fiscal purse strings.







