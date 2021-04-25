Japan's ruling party lost all 3 elections over the weekend
A reminder, if you need it, that japan's national election is due before October 21.
There were 3 by-elections held over the weekend and PM Suga's party lost all of them
- the polls in Hiroshima, Nagano and Hokkaido were all won by the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan
The Nikkie says the 3 losses weakens Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's standing in the party
- casts doubt on Suga's ability to lead the LDP in the general election
- Suga's term as LDP president, and thus his time as prime minister, expires on Sept. 30.
- Especially damaging was the defeat in Hiroshima, a conservative stronghold where the LDP won six of the seven constituencies in the 2017 general election.
Yen is little net changed from late Friday levels so far on Monday morning