Japan's ruling party lost all 3 elections over the weekend

A reminder, if you need it, that japan's national election is due before October 21.

There were 3 by-elections held over the weekend and PM Suga's party lost all of them

the polls in Hiroshima, Nagano and Hokkaido were all won by the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan

The Nikkie says the 3 losses weakens Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's standing in the party

casts doubt on Suga's ability to lead the LDP in the general election

Suga's term as LDP president, and thus his time as prime minister, expires on Sept. 30.

Especially damaging was the defeat in Hiroshima, a conservative stronghold where the LDP won six of the seven constituencies in the 2017 general election. Yen is little net changed from late Friday levels so far on Monday morning







