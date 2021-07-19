Japan's second-largest island will seek near-emergency coronavirus measures

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Japan's northernmost island, Hokkaido, to seel quasi-emergency measures. 

No further details at present on what this 'quasi' measures will entail, but obviously they'd fall short of the measures elsewhere in Japan under the states of emergency.

ps. Japan's Olympic Games begin later in the week. 



