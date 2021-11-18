Japan's stimulus package reportedly to require ¥55.7 trillion of fiscal spending

Nikkei reports on the figure





With Europe and the US looking to pull back on spending, Japan is finding itself in quite the opposite situation as it has to unleash more fiscal stimulus to prop up the economy.





The latest stimulus package set to be unveiled tomorrow is said to see another ¥55.7 trillion in fiscal spending, adding to the already roughly ¥88 trillion spent (nearly 17% of GDP) since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic last year.





Only time will tell if the measures set to be introduced will help spur the Japanese economy in a big way, as Kishida intends it to or else he may face a tough time in trying to stay in charge (as Suga found it tough to be during his brief stint).