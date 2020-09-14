Japan's Suga is LDP President, some opening remarks

Headlines via Reuters 

  • Wants to do some work first when asked on timing for PM to dissolve Parliament 
  • Must heed experts that pandemic is under control 
  • Can't immediately dissolve Parliament if Pandemic is contained. That is a decision to be made comprehensively
  • Wants to try to accomplish constitutional reform. Many areas have become out of touch with reality
  • To pursue diplomacy such as close relations ex PM Abe had with Russian President Putin

