Japan's Suga is LDP President, some opening remarks
Headlines via Reuters
- Wants to do some work first when asked on timing for PM to dissolve Parliament
- Must heed experts that pandemic is under control
- Can't immediately dissolve Parliament if Pandemic is contained. That is a decision to be made comprehensively
- Wants to try to accomplish constitutional reform. Many areas have become out of touch with reality
- To pursue diplomacy such as close relations ex PM Abe had with Russian President Putin