Japan's Suga: Not true that government will declare state of emergency on 1 April

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Japan chief Cabinet secretary Yoshihide Suga debunks the rumours

Well, a lot can happen in two days so never say never - especially in a time like this. Suga goes on to say that there is no need for that right now and that the government has not even begun the process for declaring a state of emergency.
ForexLive

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose