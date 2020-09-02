Japan's Suga officially announces bid for LDP leadership

Suga formally announces his bid to replace Abe as prime minister





He is arguably the favourite among the top three candidates right now , as we look towards the election vote in two weeks' time on 14 September.





According to local media reports, support for Suga stands at about 276 votes currently, which is 10 more than needed to assume leadership of the ruling party.





If elected, Suga will represent more of a continuation of Abe's policies in general and that is likely to keep Japanese markets more assured and calm moving forward.