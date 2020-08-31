Japan's Suga said to indicate that he will stand for LDP leadership election

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Nikkei and Reuters both reporting on the matter, citing sources

This isn't much of a surprise as Suga, the current chief Cabinet secretary, is allegedly among the frontrunners to succeed Abe as prime minister. Just be mindful that the election is reported to take place on 14 September.
