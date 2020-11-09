Japan PM Suga says holding highest sense of vigilance against the virus epidemic

Japanese prime minister, Yoshihide Suga, comments

Wants to come up with steps to revive Japan's economy

Wants to deploy all means available in a timely fashion

Will instruct Cabinet to compile a 3rd extra budget tomorrow

At the start of August, the escalating virus situation in Japan threatened to overwhelm optimism surrounding the economic recovery.





Since then, the country managed to turn the corner with active cases slowing from over 15,000 to just roughly under 6,000 in mid-September through to October.









However, things are starting to show some cause for concern again as Japan recorded more than 1,000 daily cases in three out of the past four days. The number of active cases across the country has also crept back up to nearly 10,000 currently.





For now, it doesn't seem to be hindering the economic outlook but just be wary that the virus trajectory is starting to turn again and this might be a focal point soon enough.



