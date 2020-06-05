Japan's Suga says that relations with South Korea remain in a severe state

Japan and South Korea are continuing to fight on trade now that the coronavirus crisis is settling down





South Korea had earlier in the week sought to reopen a WTO complaint - which they halted back in November - against Japan on trade curbs over technology exports and that is renewing the rift between the two countries over the past few days.





Both sides tried to seek bilateral talks in the meantime but so far there doesn't appear to be much progress in addressing the matter.





If anything, just take note of this as it will weigh on both countries' economies.





Old habits die hard and as the coronavirus crisis settles down, trade wars are coming back into focus and the one between Japan and South Korea remains a focal point in the region.