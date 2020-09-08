Japan's Suga says that Abenomics will continue

Comments by Yoshihide Suga, the frontrunner to succeed Abe as the next Japanese prime minister





Abenomics will continue from a monetary, fiscal standpoint

Says will continue to pursue further reform

Says will not hesitate to take further economic action

Aims to make sure everyone receives coronavirus vaccine

Protecting jobs, continuing business is the utmost priority

Wants to protect people's livelihoods while expanding the economy





He is the big favourite going into the LDP election on 14 September and judging by the internal politics, he is almost certainly going to come out on top. His victory will mean more of the same kind of policies that Abe has enacted but we'll see how things go if and when Japan are able to get out of the coronavirus slump in the next 5-10 years.