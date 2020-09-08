Japan's Suga says that Abenomics will continue
Comments by Yoshihide Suga, the frontrunner to succeed Abe as the next Japanese prime minister
He is the big favourite going into the LDP election on 14 September and judging by the internal politics, he is almost certainly going to come out on top. His victory will mean more of the same kind of policies that Abe has enacted but we'll see how things go if and when Japan are able to get out of the coronavirus slump in the next 5-10 years.
- Abenomics will continue from a monetary, fiscal standpoint
- Says will continue to pursue further reform
- Says will not hesitate to take further economic action
- Aims to make sure everyone receives coronavirus vaccine
- Protecting jobs, continuing business is the utmost priority
- Wants to protect people's livelihoods while expanding the economy