Japan's Takeuchi: Market trend seems to be toward yen strengthening

Stating the obvious there...





Ready to take action if market moves have negative impact on the economy

Declines to comment on possible FX intervention

Says that Japan is always exchanging views on markets with overseas authorities

Further "verbal intervention" by Japanese authorities on the day as they're keen to send a message to markets that they will not let the yen strengthen sharply and potentially stir disinflationary pressures in the economy.





Reckon we'll see a lot more of this if USD/JPY hovers between 100.00 to 105.00 in the coming months with the BOJ potentially introducing additional stimulus - though it's likely to be limited and somewhat ineffective considering their position.



