Japan's LDP (Abe's ruling party) will propose tax breaks to encourage retained earnings into new businesses

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The headline is my generous reading of this news in the Nikkei

  • Japan's ruling party will propose tax breaks to encourage businesses to channel their record stashes of cash into mergers and acquisitions that fuel new thinking and businesses.
Akira Amari, the Liberal Democratic Party's tax policy chief, to the Nikkei in an interview.
  • considering a tax credit to encourage business to invest retained earnings in new businesses
  • seek to incentivize investments in other companies and startups 

I quite like it. 
