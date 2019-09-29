Japan's LDP (Abe's ruling party) will propose tax breaks to encourage retained earnings into new businesses

The headline is my generous reading of this news in the Nikkei

Japan's ruling party will propose tax breaks to encourage businesses to channel their record stashes of cash into mergers and acquisitions that fuel new thinking and businesses.



Akira Amari, the Liberal Democratic Party's tax policy chief, to the Nikkei in an interview.



considering a tax credit to encourage business to invest retained earnings in new businesses

seek to incentivize investments in other companies and startups





I quite like it.