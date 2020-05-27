Japan's total bond issuance this fiscal year is said to rise to above ¥200 trillion
Bloomberg reports that new bond issuance this fiscal year looks set to increase yet again by another ¥55 trillion to ¥60 trillionAll of this is of course to fund government spending in order to combat the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak, with the latest being that the government is outlining a new stimulus package of over ¥100 trillion.
The breakdown of the total bond issuance, according to the source:
The government continuing to pledge more stimulus to deal with the economic fallout is a boost for equities, in the near-term at least.