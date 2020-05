Japan's total bond issuance this fiscal year is said to rise to above ¥200 trillion

Bloomberg reports that new bond issuance this fiscal year looks set to increase yet again by another ¥55 trillion to ¥60 trillion





The breakdown of the total bond issuance, according to the source:









The government continuing to pledge more stimulus to deal with the economic fallout is a boost for equities, in the near-term at least.





All of this is of course to fund government spending in order to combat the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak, with the latest being that the government is outlining a new stimulus package of over ¥100 trillion.