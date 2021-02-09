JD.com and Alibaba set for gains?

Feb 10 - Alibaba to outperform in China?

The CSI 300 consumer sector may offer a great place for Chinese equity investors. Consumer companies should also gain from a recovering Chinese economy which is set to grow 8% this year from the COVID impacted 2020. The profit growth in the sector is standing out and the CSI 300's EPS growth has been lower than the GDP expansion over the last 10 years.The future looks good too as , according to Morgan Stanley analysis, China's private consumption is set to more than double to hit $12.7 trillion.





If you take a look at the chart below you can see the earnings per share (EPS) line in the blue for the consumer sector. Notice how it outpaces the earnings per share of the index as a whole and the GDP of China. It stands to reason that China's economy becomes stronger in the consumer sector as a step in its advancement. Take a look at this Goldman Sachs piece making a case for the rise of China's new consumer class. Looks like a good area to invest in for the medium term

Alibaba set for gains over the medium term?

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, also known as Alibaba Group and as Alibaba.com, is a Chinese multinational technology company specialising in e-commerce, retail, Internet, and technology. This could be a company that gains from a strong growth on China's consumer sector and online gains seen during the COVID pandemic. JD.com is another company worth looking at too. You can check out their recent seasonals below and have a look at other seasonals here.