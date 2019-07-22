Jeremy Hunt: UK remains committed to Iran nuclear deal

Comments from the foreign secretary

Will ask all British-flagged ships to give us notice of intention to pass through Strait of Hormuz so we can give them protection

Not possible to give escort to every ship



If Iran continues this dangerous path, they must accept price that there will be larger military presence in waters along their coast line



Boris Johnson is going to appoint a new cabinet in the days ahead but I would expect some continuity in foreign policy. He's said he doesn't want the UK involved in any war in Iran.