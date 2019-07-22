Jeremy Hunt: UK remains committed to Iran nuclear deal

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Comments from the foreign secretary

  • Will ask all British-flagged ships to give us notice of intention to pass through Strait of Hormuz so we can give them protection
  • Not possible to give escort to every ship
  • If Iran continues this dangerous path, they must accept price that there will be larger military presence in waters along their coast line
Boris Johnson is going to appoint a new cabinet in the days ahead but I would expect some continuity in foreign policy. He's said he doesn't want the UK involved in any war in Iran.
