Jeremy Hunt: UK remains committed to Iran nuclear deal
Comments from the foreign secretary
Boris Johnson is going to appoint a new cabinet in the days ahead but I would expect some continuity in foreign policy. He's said he doesn't want the UK involved in any war in Iran.
- Will ask all British-flagged ships to give us notice of intention to pass through Strait of Hormuz so we can give them protection
- Not possible to give escort to every ship
- If Iran continues this dangerous path, they must accept price that there will be larger military presence in waters along their coast line