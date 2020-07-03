Jibun Bank/Markit (June) PMIs: Services 45.0 and 40.8Composite

Japan - Jibun Bank/Markit Services and Composite PMI (final) for June

  • preliminary and prior (May) for the June readingare here

Services 45.0, preliminary was 42.3
  • prior 26.5
Composite 40.8, preliminary was 37.9
  • prior 27.8
