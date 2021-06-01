Jibun Bank/Markit Manufacturing PMI (final) for May 53.0
The preliminary for Manufacturing PMI was 52.5 vs. the prior month's 53.6
- further expansions in output and new orders
- second successive rise in employment levels
- positive sentiment remains elevated
States of Emergency continue to weigh on Japan's economy, but the declines are widespread. Elsewhere in Asia. Manufacturing PMIs for May released:
- South Korea 53.7 (prior 54.6)
- Malaysia 51.3 (53.9)
- Taiwan 62.0 (62.4)
- Vietnam 53.1 (54.7)
Expansions still in place however.