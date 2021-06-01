Jibun Bank/Markit Manufacturing PMI (final) for May 53.0

The preliminary for Manufacturing PMI was 52.5 vs. the prior month's 53.6

further expansions in output and new orders

second successive rise in employment levels

positive sentiment remains elevated

States of Emergency continue to weigh on Japan's economy, but the declines are widespread. Elsewhere in Asia. Manufacturing PMIs for May released:

South Korea 53.7 (prior 54.6)

Malaysia 51.3 (53.9)

Taiwan 62.0 (62.4)

Vietnam 53.1 (54.7)

Expansions still in place however.



