Jibun Bank/Markit Services 46.5 and Composite 48.8 PMIs (final) for May

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Final readings for last month: 

Services 46.5, 16th consecutive month in contraction

  • preliminary 45.7, vs prior 49.5

Composite 48.8

  • preliminary 48.1 vs prior 51.0 

 The 'key findings' from the report ... not encouraging but probably unsurprising in the midst of prolonged states of emergencies in many regions of Japan:
  • Quicker contractions in output and new business 
  • Employment rises at softest pace since February 
  • Business optimism weakens to four-month low

Released at the same time was the Hong Kong May PMI:

52.5
  • from 50.3 in April
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose