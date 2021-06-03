Jibun Bank/Markit Services 46.5 and Composite 48.8 PMIs (final) for May

Final readings for last month:

preliminary 45.7, vs prior 49.5

preliminary 48.1 vs prior 51.0

The 'key findings' from the report ... not encouraging but probably unsurprising in the midst of prolonged states of emergencies in many regions of Japan:

Quicker contractions in output and new business

Employment rises at softest pace since February

Business optimism weakens to four-month low



Released at the same time was the Hong Kong May PMI:





52.5

from 50.3 in April

Services 46.5, 16th consecutive month in contractionComposite 48.8