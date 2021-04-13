J&J to delay rollout of vaccine in Europe

Company says reviewing blood clot cases with Europe health authorities

Aware of extremely rare disorder of people with blood clots

"We have made the decision to proactively delay the rollout of our vaccine in Europe"

This is worrisome news.





The US says it has enough Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to meet US demand by May but there are 7 billion people in the world who don't live in the US and J&N along with AstraZeneca was slated to meet much of that demand.





Ultimately, I expect this will be similar to AZ, where the benefits outweigh the risks but it's not going to help with vaccine hesitancy and ultimately means that true herd immunity may be impossible.

