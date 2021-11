Report from Energy Intel

Citing sources, Amena Bakr from energy Intel says the JMMC supports no change to the planned 400k bpd increase in December.



A separate report said OPEC+ ministers are expecting a short meeting. They will start up after the JMMC.





WTI remains strong, up $1.95 to $82.81.





Update: Another report says a proposal to raise output by 600-800k bpd is not on the agenda.