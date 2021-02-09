Job losses in South Korea worst for over 20 years
Asia handled the coronavirus pandemic relatively well compared to Europe and the US. But .... the damage is still severe.
- South Korea unemployment data for January 2021
- largest job loss since December 1998 (in the wake of the Asian financial crisis)
- number of employed people 25.8 million, which is down 982,000 from a year earlier
The states folks in SK have reported job losses every month since March 2020
South Korea unemployment rate reported in January 2021 is 5.7%, a record high for any January since 1999