Job losses in South Korea worst for over 20 years

Asia handled the coronavirus pandemic relatively well compared to Europe and the US. But .... the damage is still severe.

South Korea unemployment data for January 2021

largest job loss since December 1998 (in the wake of the Asian financial crisis)

number of employed people 25.8 million, which is down 982,000 from a year earlier

The states folks in SK have reported job losses every month since March 2020





South Korea unemployment rate reported in January 2021 is 5.7%, a record high for any January since 1999



