jobless claims and the Markit PMIs highlight the US economic calendar

What's coming up





The eurozone PMIs were solid today, albeit with some worrisome details . The top headlines for US traders will be the Markit services and manufacturing numbers due at 1345 GMT (9:45 am ET). The consensus is 50.5 on manufacturing and 52.8 on services.





Before that, weekly initial jobless claims are due out at 1230 GMT and forecast at 216K. Canadian wholesale sales are due out at the same time and forecast to fall 0.2%.



The final event to watch for is Eurozone consumer confidence for August at 1400 GMT.



