US Initial Jobless Claims (and continuing claims) data is due at 1230GMT on 16 April 2020

Initial Jobless Claims median consensus estimate is 5.5 million after last week's 6.6m



That median estimate hides the most prevalent estimate, which is higher at around 5.9 million.





If the median estimate is hit (5.5m) the 20m mark looks like it may be surpassed the following week.