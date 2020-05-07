Jobless claims expected to add another 3 million to the unemployed statistics
US unit labor costs and productivity for 1st quarter. Ivey purchasing managers indexthe economic calendar will be highlighted by the weekly initial jobless claims which are expected to increase once again.
- Initial jobless claims and continuing claims will be released at 8:30 AM/1230 GMT. Initial claims are expected to increase by 3 million versus 3.839 million last week. Continuing claims are expected to surged by 19.8 million after a 17.992 million increase last week
- US nonfarm productivity for the 1st quarter preliminary is expected to climb by -5.5% versus +1.2% in the 4th quarter. Unit labor costs are slated to rise by 4.5% versus 0.9% in the 4th quarter. The data will be released at 8:30 AM
- Canada's Ivey purchasing managers index for the month of April will be released at 10 AM ET. The data tends of a very volatile. There is no estimate but last month the index points to 26.0
- US consumer credit for the month of March will be released at 3 PM ET. The estimate is for $15 billion versus 22.331 billion in February
Fed speakers today include Fed's Bostic at 8:30 AM ET. He has spoken over the last 2 days so can imagine anything different from what he has already said. ECB's Lagarde participates in a Bloomberg webinar at 10 AM ET/1400 GMT. Fed's Kashkari discusses the virus in North Dakota at 12 PM ET/1600 GMT. Finally Feds our current discusses the response to the coronavirus at 4 PM ET/2000 GMT