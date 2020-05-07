Jobless claims expected to add another 3 million to the unemployed statistics

Initial jobless claims and continuing claims will be released at 8:30 AM/1230 GMT. Initial claims are expected to increase by 3 million versus 3.839 million last week. Continuing claims are expected to surged by 19.8 million after a 17.992 million increase last week



US nonfarm productivity for the 1st quarter preliminary is expected to climb by -5.5% versus +1.2% in the 4th quarter. Unit labor costs are slated to rise by 4.5% versus 0.9% in the 4th quarter. The data will be released at 8:30 AM



Canada's Ivey purchasing managers index for the month of April will be released at 10 AM ET. The data tends of a very volatile. There is no estimate but last month the index points to 26.0



US consumer credit for the month of March will be released at 3 PM ET. The estimate is for $15 billion versus 22.331 billion in February



Fed speakers today include Fed's Bostic at 8:30 AM ET. He has spoken over the last 2 days so can imagine anything different from what he has already said. ECB's Lagarde participates in a Bloomberg webinar at 10 AM ET/1400 GMT. Fed's Kashkari discusses the virus in North Dakota at 12 PM ET/1600 GMT. Finally Feds our current discusses the response to the coronavirus at 4 PM ET/2000 GMT

