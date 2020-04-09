Jobs are on the menu with initial jobless claims and Canadian employment

It's all about the economic data





Weekly initial jobless claims are due out at the bottom of the hour and the consensus has been creeping higher. It's at 5.5 million new claims now after last week's record 6.648m. I think this is more of a number for main street consumption right now but economists really do have no idea what's going on for joblessness (no one does) and a surprisingly strong or weak number might spark a re-think.





For Canada, Trudeau has talked about more than 2 million claims for jobless benefits already and the consensus for today's jobs report is -500K. That highlights how the numbers were surveyed early in the month. At the same time, StatCan has been trying to adjust for COVID-19 so there will be some interesting commentary.





Another quirk in the month ahead is that Canada has unveiled 75% wage subsidies (and the other 25% doesn't need to be paid). With that, yesterday Air Canada hired back 16,000 employees. That could lead to a kink in April data.





Of course the main event of the day is the OPEC+ meeting and that starts at 10 am ET. I'll also be watching for a leak of a G20 draft communique.









C'mon people, raise your breakfast game!

