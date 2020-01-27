John Bolton: There was absolutely no coordination with the New York Times

This according to Axios





ForexLive The impeachment trial continues in the Senate after a brief introduction on Saturday of about 2 hours from the Trump defense team.

Over the weekend, the New York Times reported that the transcript of John Bolton's yet to be released book said that President Trump withheld funds from Ukraine until Ukraine agreed to an investigation of Joe Biden's son, Hunter.