John Hopkins Uni says US coronavirus confirmed cases now above 1,000

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Given the near banning of testing in the US the real number is, of course, higher.

But, in the absence of official figures the best source is JHU, which says more than a thousand cases now using their conservative count.
 


