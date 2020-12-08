Johns Hopkins is reporting that US Covid cases has surpassed 15 million

The next highest is India with 9.7 million cases









Meanwhile Pres. Trump has:

Appointed Kellyanne Conway to the Air Force board



Appointed Department of Transportation's Chao and Manchester to the Kennedy Center Board.



The White House announced that the Tennis Pavilion on the grounds of the White House has been completed.

The election results continue to be challenged by the White House with the Pres. pressuring Georgia and Pennsylvania governors to challenge the results.

Texas has sued four battleground states in Supreme Court over 'unlawful election results' in 2020 presidential race

Johns Hopkins is reporting that the US Covid cases has surpassed 15 million. The number of deaths is 284K.