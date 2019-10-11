Johnson: Had a good conversation, doesn't mean it's a done deal

If we can't do a deal, we need to be ready to come out without a deal

Asked about concessions, said we're working hard to get a deal

The best thing we can do now is let negotiators get on with it

Under no circumstances will we see anything that damages the whole of the UK to take full advantages of Brexit

Where Irish PM and I got yesterday was a feeling that there was a way forward

There's a way to go forward

Cable is near the highs of the day, up a whopping 230 pips on the day to 1.2675. The high was 1.2685 but the move came before these comments.

