Johnson: Had a good conversation, doesn't mean it's a done deal

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Comments from Boris Johnson:

  • If we can't do a deal, we need to be ready to come out without a deal
  • Asked about concessions, said we're working hard to get a deal
  • The best thing we can do now is let negotiators get on with it
  • Under no circumstances will we see anything that damages the whole of the UK to take full advantages of Brexit
  • Where Irish PM and I got yesterday was a feeling that there was a way forward
  • There's a way to go forward
Cable is near the highs of the day, up a whopping 230 pips on the day to 1.2675. The high was 1.2685 but the move came before these comments.

