In-person meeting could come

The Sun reports that Johnson and Varadkar had a 'constructive' call adn the pair will meet in Dublin on Thurs or Fri.







Confirming the call, the PM's spokesman said "both sides strongly reiterated their desire to reach a Brexit deal."





Cable is higher on the news, up to 1.2224 from a low of 1.2195. It's still down 67 pips on the day.