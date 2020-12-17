Johnson: It now looks very likely agreement won't be reached unless EU positions shifts substantially

Johnson throwing some cold water on a deal

  • Underlined to von der Leyen that negotiations were now in a serious state
  • We were making every effort to accommodate reasonable EU requests on the level playing field
  • Told von der Leyen that little time is left
  • Two leaders agreed to remain in close contact
Sterling doesn't like the sound of this. I'd warn that Boris Johnson has been a spectacular bluffer throughout Brexit.


