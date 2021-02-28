Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine gets vaccine advisory panel approval

The J&J one-shot vaccine was approved by the US FDA on Saturday, and on Sunday a US federal vaccine advisory panel voted also to approve.

The recommendation by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices now moves to the director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for formal approval, expected to be imminent. This is the final step in the federal review process before the vaccine reaches wider use.





J&J has already started to ship doses of its vaccine in the US. Vaccinations will begin this week. This makes now 3 FDA approved vaccines for use in the US.













