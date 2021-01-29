Johnson & Johnson says its vaccine is 66% effective overall

That's not....great





The shares of JNJ tell the story, down to $161 from $169 at the close yesterday.





72% effective in US portion of the trial

57% effective in South African portion

85% effective in preventing severe disease

Intends to file in early Feb for US emergency use authorization

Expects to meet 2021 supply commitments



The nightmare scenario here is that covid never goes away and continues to mutate until it's a situation like the regular flu, where you're getting a shot every year but it's only moderately effective. Especially worrisome is the South African number. I mean, it's 57% better than nothing but not what we're hoping for.







The company said on Jan 15 that the company expected it to be more than 70% effective.







On the other hand, a guy who knows way more about this thing than me calls it 'wonderful news' and rightfully points out that it's a one-shot vaccine that's much easier to transport and administer than the MRNA vaccines.









The supply comments are also great news. Johnson & Johnson is a goliath of a company and last Sept it said it had plans to deliver more than 1 billion doses by the end of the year. Some more-recent comments highlighted delays but only by about 2 months.







Update: 100% effective against hospitalizations and deaths

