Coronavirus - Johnson & Johnson submit vaccine authorisation application to FDA

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

JNJ submits its application to the US FDA for EUA of its single-shot Janssen COVID-19 vaccine candidate

  • intends to distribute vaccine to US government immediately when it gets approval
  • expects to supply 100mln doses in H1 of 2021

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose