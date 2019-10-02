Johnson letter includes Northern Ireland assembly vote on border every four years

A look at Boris Johnson's Brexit proposal

The tradeoff here on the Irish border problem gives the Northern Ireland assembly a vote every four years on the border rules. It also includes a 'new deal' bribe investment as a sweetener.





I have been musing why the DUP was so supportive of Boris Johnson but this might be it. The deal includes some kind of sweetener and the DUP is onside.







That's a big win if true but not a surprise considering the recent DUP comments. However it's important because many UK Conservative lawmakers have said they can support a border deal so long as the DUP is on board. That likely includes the ERG as well.