Johnson letter includes Northern Ireland assembly vote on border every four years
A look at Boris Johnson's Brexit proposal
The tradeoff here on the Irish border problem gives the Northern Ireland assembly a vote every four years on the border rules. It also includes a 'new deal'
bribe investment as a sweetener.
I have been musing why the DUP was so supportive of Boris Johnson but this might be it. The deal includes some kind of sweetener and the DUP is onside.
That's a big win if true but not a surprise considering the recent DUP comments. However it's important because many UK Conservative lawmakers have said they can support a border deal so long as the DUP is on board. That likely includes the ERG as well.
However we're also going to need the Irish government to be onboard and the EU. That's the headline that's going to lead to the big GBP move.