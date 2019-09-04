Johnson spokesman pushes for election before Oct 17

Says result should come before Oct 17

It's clear we're headed for a UK election but I expect a battle over the timeline. Labour is pushing for a timeline that will cement a no-deal Brexit into law before it takes place. That involves weeks of work with the House of Lords.





Boris Johnson wants it sooner because his coalition is slipping from him and his party is splintering. He's also ahead in the polls.





Expect Labour to try to push the date beyond October 31 so Johnson is forced to re-neg on a pledge to get the UK out of the EU by then.

