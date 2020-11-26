Johnson spokesman: We want to resume face-to-face talks but it's a matter for EU
Comments from Johnson's spokesman
- We will ensure there is no ban on trade of meat from Britain to Northern Ireland
- Talks to continue virtually today, committed to working hard to bridge the gaps
- It's for the EU to decide if they want to travel to the UK for talks
The headline on whether or not Barnier is going to travel to the UK on Friday is a big one. The caveat is that it might not be a signal if he can't travel for covid-related reasons.