Johnson spokesman: We will monitor situation and reimpose measures for local outbreaks
Comments from Boris Johnson spokesman Slack:
- Russian should not be readmitted to G7 unless it ceases to aggressive and destabilizing activity
- We won't hesitate to reimpose local lockdowns if needed
- If public follows social distancing guidelines than R-number unlikely to rise above one
- Violence in US over recent days is very alarming, people must be allowed to protest peacefully
- We hope the latest round of Brexit talks will be constructive
There's nothing for the pound here but the market is tuned back into the Brexit drama so that should keep GBP moving until year-end.