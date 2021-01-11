Johnson: This is a very perilous moment
Comments from the UK PM
The UK is a real tragedy because it's rolling out the vaccine very quickly (2.4m doses delivered already) but it's being outrun by the new variant in the virus.
Johnson's latest comments underscore the difficulty and it will be another week of watching numbers and hoping that the latest measures are helping.
- We have a really tough fight on our hands
- We have done 23% of elderly residents of care homes
- We have done 40% of +80-year-olds in this country
- We will keep rules under review
- This is the moment for maximum vigilance
- If we feel things are not being observed properly we may have to do more