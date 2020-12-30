Johnson: Trade deal brings certainty for everybody
Comments from Boris Johnson
- There will be changes when the UK leaves the EU orbit - 'things will work differently'
- Virus is really surging in some parts of the country and increasing virtually everywhere
- We have some tough weeks ahead
- The new variant is making keeping kids in school even more difficult
The spike to a fresh record in covid cases in the UK yesterday is very worrisome for the country and the world. The variant is being found in many countries.
Hancock moved three more regions to tier 4 and almost all remaining areas are at Tier 3.
via Reuters.
"We are continuing to see unprecedented levels of COVID-19 infection across the UK, which is of extreme concern particularly as our hospitals are at their most vulnerable," said Susan Hopkins, a senior medical advisor to Public Health England.
Hopkins added that some of the daily rise in cases reflected reporting delays due to Christmas, but the figures were "largely a reflection of a real increase".