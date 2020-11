Boris Johnson lays out extra support measures

GBP/USD is slipping once again as virus negativity overshadows positive Brexit talks. Johnson said one of the measures will be more for the self-employed, who will get 80% of lost income due to the virus from Nov-Jan. Sunak said the cost will be £4.5B.





On the more-upbeat side, Johnson said there is a 'real prospect' of a Q1 vaccine.