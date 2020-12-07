Joint statement from EU/UK. No deal...yet. PM Johnson to go to Brussels for last ditch effort.
The EU and UK have released a joint statement:
- We asked for our chief negotiators and their teams to prepare an overview of the remaining differences to be discussed in a physical meeting in Brussels in the coming days
- Differences remain on critical issues
- We agreed that the conditions for finalizing agreement are not there due to remaining significant differences on 3 critical issues; a level playing field, governance and fish
- Conditions for agreement are not there
PM Johnson will likely go to Brussels to meet with von der Leyen.
The GBPUSD moved down to test the lower swing area between 1.3283 and 1.32912, and has bounced back to 1.3328 currently.