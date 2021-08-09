JOLTS and Fed talk are on the economic calendar

Light data to start the week





Market moves have been modest in FX and equities to start the week but commodities have been on the move. Gold flushed earlier before bouncing back while the pressure remains on oil, which is down 3.6%.





Worries about demand continue to creep in as rising delta cases hit China and the US. The reality is slowly and sadly dawning that covid will be with us forever.





In terms of economic data, there won't be much for the market to ponder with JOLTS out at 10 am ET (1400 GMT). Ten minutes later we'll hear from the Fed's Bostic on 'building an inclusive economy' and then at 11:30 am (1530 GMT) from Barkin on the economic outlook.

