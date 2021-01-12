JOLTS and Fedspeak highlight the US economic calendar

What's at the top of the agenda





Economic data is light today with JOLTS as the only notable release on the schedule. The consensus for the 1500 GMT report is 6400 job openings but it won't be a market mover.





It's all about Fedspeak today starting with Brainard at 1435 GMT. She's speaking at an artificial intelligence symposium so she might not touch on policy but if she does, the market will tune in closely. She's the chief dove at the core of the Fed but if she backs off like some of her colleagues, then it could lift rates and boost the dollar.





At 1600 GMT three Fed members -- Kaplan, Kashkari and Rosengren -- speak at an event on racism.





At 1800 GMT George offers her economic outlook.





Rosengren will circle back around at 1900 GMT to offer his economic outlook as well.





Finally, the 1800 GMT 10-year Treasury auction will be watched closely.

