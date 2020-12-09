JOLTS job openings 6652 vs. 6300 estimate

Jolts job openings for October





JOLTS job openings increased by 6652M vs 6300M estimate. The prior month came in at 6494M.

Job openings rate (job openings as a percentage of total employment plus openings) rose 4.5% vs. 4.4% last month



pace of hiring came in at +4.1% vs. 4.2% last month



3.092M people quit a job in October. The quit rate was 2.2%



Separations rate came in at 3.6% vs. 3.4% last month

layoffs and discharges at 1.2% in October vs. 1.0% in September. 1,680,000 people were fired or laid off in October vs. 1,778,000 in October. An additional 336,000 people left their employer due to retirements, transfers to other locations, death, and separations due to disability



The job opening data is consistent with a gradual improvement in labor market. However note that the data is for October.