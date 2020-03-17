JOLTs job openings for January 2020 totals 6963 vs 6400 est.

JOLTS job openings for January 2020

JOLTS job openings 6963 vs 6400 estimate

Prior month 6423 revised higher to 6552

Hires 5824 versus 5927 revised last month

separations 5614 versus 5762 revised last month



quits 3532 versus 3528 revised last month



layoffs and discharges 1684 versus 1893 revised last month



The data is pretty good, but it is for January. So it is not reflective of current economic environment. The market will be more focused on the initial jobless claims this week and going forward.





Looking at the estimate for the current week it still is expected to only rise 220K from 211K. It may be a little early to see rises, but small and medium-sized businesses will be coming under increasing pressure especially in light of shutdowns in cities across the US.











