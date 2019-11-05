JOLTS job openings for September 7024 vs 7063 estimate

JOLTS job openings for September 2019





Job openings fell to 7.024M vs estimate of 7063 and last month 7031. Year ago 7.392

Pace of hiring 3.9% vs 3.9% last mont

Hirings 5.934M versus 5.884M last month. Year ago 5.670M

separations 5.808M vs 5.732M last month. Year ago 5.558M



Quit rate 3.498M vs 3.601M last month. Year ago 3.393M

Layoffs 1.964M vs 1.812M last month. Year ago 1.818M



Overall, a mixed report with job openings dipping and lower than a year ago. Layoffs are also higher vs a year ago. The quit rate, however, is higher than a year ago but not vs. last month. So that is mixed. Hirings was higher MoM and higher from last year too which is good.





A little something for everyone it seems.