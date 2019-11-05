JOLTS job openings for September 7024 vs 7063 estimate

JOLTS job openings for September 2019

  • Job openings fell to 7.024M vs estimate of 7063 and last month 7031. Year ago 7.392
  • Pace of hiring 3.9% vs 3.9% last mont
  • Hirings 5.934M versus 5.884M last month. Year ago 5.670M
  • separations 5.808M vs 5.732M last month. Year ago 5.558M
  • Quit rate 3.498M vs 3.601M last month. Year ago 3.393M
  • Layoffs 1.964M vs 1.812M last month. Year ago 1.818M
Overall, a mixed report with job openings dipping and lower than a year ago.  Layoffs are also higher vs a year ago.  The quit rate, however, is higher than a year ago but not vs. last month.  So that is mixed.    Hirings was higher MoM and higher from last year too which is good.  

A little something for everyone it seems.
