JOLTS job openings for September 7024 vs 7063 estimate
JOLTS job openings for September 2019
- Job openings fell to 7.024M vs estimate of 7063 and last month 7031. Year ago 7.392
- Pace of hiring 3.9% vs 3.9% last mont
- Hirings 5.934M versus 5.884M last month. Year ago 5.670M
- separations 5.808M vs 5.732M last month. Year ago 5.558M
- Quit rate 3.498M vs 3.601M last month. Year ago 3.393M
- Layoffs 1.964M vs 1.812M last month. Year ago 1.818M
Overall, a mixed report with job openings dipping and lower than a year ago. Layoffs are also higher vs a year ago. The quit rate, however, is higher than a year ago but not vs. last month. So that is mixed. Hirings was higher MoM and higher from last year too which is good.
A little something for everyone it seems.