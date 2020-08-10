JOLTS report tops a light North American calendar

Welcome to the doldrums

I don't believe in summer doldrums but I wouldn't be surprised if there was a bit less energy in the market today.







Earnings are essentially over and there is no market-moving economic data on the calendar. The closest we will get is the JOLTS report at 1400 GMT. We will also hear from the Fed's Evans at 2000 GMT.





If anything moves the market today it will be Congress and the fallout from Trump's four executive orders on Saturday. The legality of the orders is in question and it's not clear if that will be litigated before it's implemented. It's also not clear how many states will kick in the $100/week to keep emergency unemployment benefits going.







There is some light USD strength at the moment but it's centered on CHF and EUR.



