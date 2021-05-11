JOLTS US March job openings 8123K vs 7500K expected

The Fed's job openings and labor turnover survey:

JOLTS
  • Prior was 7367K
  • Quits 3508K vs 3383K prior
  • Separations rate 3.7% vs 3.8% prior
  • Layoffs and discharges 1.0% vs 1.2% prior
All these numbers are very good. This is March data though and the non-farm payrolls miss was in April though. I maintain that everything shows the April report is an outlier, or a result of seasonal adjustment problems. There are plenty of jobs in the US (wages might be another story).

